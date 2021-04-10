Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

