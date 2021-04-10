Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
UTZ stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
