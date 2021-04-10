Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

UTZ stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

