VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

