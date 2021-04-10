KB Home Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.
KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of KBH opened at $49.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.