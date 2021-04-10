KB Home Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of KBH opened at $49.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

