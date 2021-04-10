The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 32.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 89,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 359,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.