Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

