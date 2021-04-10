Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 545 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 671.3% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

NYSE EL opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.31 and a fifty-two week high of $302.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

