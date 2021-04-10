Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases 15,764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.7% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

