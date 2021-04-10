Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for about 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

