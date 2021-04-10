Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

