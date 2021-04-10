John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $3.92 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

