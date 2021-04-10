Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $35.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.824 dividend. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

