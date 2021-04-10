salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 77.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average is $233.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.