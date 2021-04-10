LVZ Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

