HM Payson & Co. Sells 319 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

DOCU opened at $212.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

