SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

UBSI opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.