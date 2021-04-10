Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS.

Shares of APOG opened at $36.55 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.