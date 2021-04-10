7,205 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of HL opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

