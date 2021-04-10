LVZ Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

