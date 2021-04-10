Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,443,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,701,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $22,382,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE FBHS opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.