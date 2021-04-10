3,373 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

