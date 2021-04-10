Band Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $169.23 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $17.14 or 0.00028483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $351.33 million and $169.23 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00053227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00081989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00616965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

