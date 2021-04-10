Spendcoin Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $110.68 million and approximately $432,835.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00053227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00081989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00616965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030791 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

