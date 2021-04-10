LVZ Advisors Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

FQAL opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

