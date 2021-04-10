LVZ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 8.1% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $52,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

