Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

