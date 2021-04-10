Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

