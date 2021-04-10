Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 181.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,799 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

