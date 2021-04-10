Canandaigua National Corp Sells 141 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $199.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

