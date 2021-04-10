Canandaigua National Corp Has $313,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

