CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.