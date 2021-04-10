New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,018 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.