Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $24,397,000.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

