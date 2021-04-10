Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Orion Group worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Orion Group by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

