Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Insulet worth $103,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $287.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 652.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

