Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $103.92 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $103,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $287.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.58 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.