Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

