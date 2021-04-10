Pantos Market Capitalization Achieves $8.25 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $89,031.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00296976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00753315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,643.09 or 1.00726053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.00720680 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

