Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $72.89

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.