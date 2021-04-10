Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $242.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $130.38 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,208 shares of company stock worth $29,196,080. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

