B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $914,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in DaVita by 96.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $109.00 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.