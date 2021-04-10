B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $825,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $185.81 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

