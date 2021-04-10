InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

