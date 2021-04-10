Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.99 ($4.69).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

