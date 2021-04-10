Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after buying an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

