ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 425,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in ADT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in ADT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

