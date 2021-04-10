Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Encore Wire worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.