3,260 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 504,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.