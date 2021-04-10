Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $672.34 and its 200 day moving average is $624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

