Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,540.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,764,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

